Maharashtra govt transfers over 40 IPS officers

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday transferred more than 40 IPS officers, including Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar, who will be the new Additional Director General of Police (Training and Special Squads).

Nagpur Police Commissioner Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay and his Nashik counterpart Vishwas Nangre-Patil, too, have been transferred and they will assume charge as the Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) and Mumbai's Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order) respectively, the government said in its orders.