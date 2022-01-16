Maharashtra Home Minister assures thorough probe in Wardha illegal abortions case

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil has assured a thorough probe into the "serious and shocking" abortion racket unearthed by Maharashtra Police in Wardha, pledging to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Four persons have been arrested while another is under investigation, the minister said, adding that cases would be made under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971 and Pre-Conception & Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDTA) Act, 1994 of the Indian Penal Code.

The arrested accused are Dr. Rekha Kadam (43), a nurse Sangeeta Kale (38), and two others accused following the secret abortion performed on a 13-year-old girl here on January 4.

The two other accused are Krishna Sahare (42) and his wife Nallu (40), the parents of a 17-year-old boy.

Forensic examinations are being carried out on the 12 unidentified skulls and 54 other bones, bloodstained clothes and other evidence collected.

The hospital records have been seized and are being matched to check on legal and illegal abortions.

