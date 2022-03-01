Maharashtra hosting 20 mini festivals

As the Covid-19 situation eased, the Maharashtra government has opened tourist spots and is currently hosting 20 mini festivals covering various aspects of attractions in the state.

With a slogan “you name it, we have it”, the Maharashtra government’s Directorate of Tourism (DoT) is aggressively promoting the state - as national and international borders opened for tourists.

During the last two years, the hospitality and travel industry suffered badly due to Covid-19.

From February 18-20, the DoT hosted a grape festival in Junnar in Pune district. Surrounded by the Malshej Ghats, Junnar is also the base for visiting many forts, including the famous Shivneri Fort, the birthplace of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

All the remaining ones will be held in March - and these include Nandur Bird Festival in Nashik, Vengurla (Sagareshwar) Mahatsov in Sindhudurg, Fishing Village Paryatan Mahotsav, Vengurla, Shrivardhan Paryatan Mahotsav in Raigad, Katalshilp Paryatan Mahotsav in Ratnagiri, Wai Mahatsov in Satara, Panhala Mahotsav in Kolhapur, Ramtek Mahatsov in Nagpur, Bodalkasa Bird Festival in Gondia, Bordharan Mango Festival and others.

“Through these mini festivals, apart from promoting these districts, Maharashtra Tourism is also creating opportunities for the locals to earn an extra income,” DoT officials said.

Road shows will be conducted in nine cities/states starting from March 7.

Guide-training programs are also being conducted at 14 destinations.

