Maharashtra HSC results to be declared on July 16

Maharashtra minister Varsha Gaikwad on Wednesday said the results of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education's Class 12 examinations will be announced on Thursday.

The Class 12 exams were held in February and March this year, before the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed in the state.

"The results will be declared at 1 pm tomorrow. I extend my best wishes to the students and their parents," School Education Minister Gaikwad said in a video message on Twitter.