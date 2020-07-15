Maharashtra HSC results to be declared on July 16

Maharashtra HSC results to be declared on July 16

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 15 2020, 19:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2020, 21:01 ist
Representative image

Maharashtra minister Varsha Gaikwad on Wednesday said the results of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education's Class 12 examinations will be announced on Thursday.

The Class 12 exams were held in February and March this year, before the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed in the state.

"The results will be declared at 1 pm tomorrow. I extend my best wishes to the students and their parents," School Education Minister Gaikwad said in a video message on Twitter.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Class 12
Results
exams

What's Brewing

DH Podcast | The Lead: Helpline for mental well-being

DH Podcast | The Lead: Helpline for mental well-being

Coronavirus vaccine: A shot in the nose?

Coronavirus vaccine: A shot in the nose?

'Covid-19 outbreak will peak by mid-August and plateau'

'Covid-19 outbreak will peak by mid-August and plateau'

World population to shrink after mid-century: Study

World population to shrink after mid-century: Study

 