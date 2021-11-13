Maharashtra Live: Over 1,500 MSRTC employees rejoin duty, 36 buses operated

The firestorm that Kangana Ranaut kicked with her comment that the Independence India won in 1947 was "bheek" intensified with leaders from BJP and other parties demanding action against the actor. Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said Kangana insulted freedom fighters and the Centre must take back her Padma Shri and arrest her. Meanwhile, over 1,500 MSRTC employees rejoined duty on Friday. Stay tuned for updates.
HC reserves order on interim relief sought in defamation suit filed by Wankhede's father against Nawab Malik
The Bombay High Court on Friday reserved its order on interim relief sought in a defamation suit filed by NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede's father against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik. Dnyandev, Sameer Wankhede's father, has sought damages of Rs 1.25 crore from the NCP leader.
Over 1,500 MSRTC employees rejoin duty, 36 buses operated
As many as 1,532 employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation on Friday resumed duty and 36 buses were operated across the state even as the strike called by the unions entered its 16th day without any solution in sight.
The number of employees who joined duty as claimed by the MSRTC and that of the buses which ran on the roads were miniscule. The corporation has about 95,000 employees on its rolls, and maintains a fleet of about 16,000 buses.
Sena needs to think differently even as it leads MVA, says Raut
The Shiv Sena will have to think differently for itself even as it remains part of and steers the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, the party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said on Friday. Speaking at an event to felicitate party workers, he also expressed confidence that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray would lead the country some day. "Politics is changeable. What is today, may not be tomorrow. So while we are with the MVA, we also have to think differently. While the party is changing, we must work to gain the faith of every community," he said.
'Looks like she took a heavy dose of Malana Cream': Nawab Malik slams Kangana Ranuat over independence remark
Hitting out at actor Kangana Ranaut for describing India's Independence in 1947 as 'bheek' or alms, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra slammed the actor for her "insensitive comments" and urged the Centre to withdraw the Padma Shri conferred on her and also demanded her arrest.
Anil Deshmukh's ED custody extended till November 15 in money laundering case
A Special PMLA Court here on Friday extended by three days the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, nabbed 10 days ago in an alleged money-laundering case.
I have full support of Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray: Nawab Malik
Amid fierce attack from opposition BJP and an Enforcement Directorate action concerning the Waqf Board-related endowment trust, Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik on Thursday asserted that he enjoys the full support of NCP President Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Not scared of such actions, says Nawab Malik after ED raids over sale of Waqf properties
After the Enforcement Directorate searched multiple premises in Maharashtra in a money laundering case linked to the alleged illegal sale of Waqf properties, state Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik on Thursday said the central agency is under the wrong impression that it could scare him with such actions.
