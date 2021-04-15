Maharashtra lockdown: Wine shops to be shut; no jogging allowed

Walking, jogging and cycling will not be allowed in Maharashtra, during the lockdown-like restrictions announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that will be in place over the next 15 days across the state to curb the Covid-19 surge.

Wine shops and cigarette shops will remain shut – as they do not fall under essential services. However, courier services will be allowed only for essential services.

About maids, drivers, cooks and domestic help, the local authorities have been given the authority to take a call.

As Maharashtra went under a fortnight-long curfew measure, the government preferred to come out with a set of six-page clarification in form of a Q&A.

As far as travel in the state is concerned by private vehicles, the order is very specific: “Not without a valid reason, mentioned in the order. One may take public transport -- tickets are enough to move to and fro between stops/stations of public transport vehicles and one's residence.”

Plumbers, carpenters and electricians, the notification states, can only be called if it is absolutely unavoidable. On the other hand, cleaning, disinfection and pest control are treated as essential services.

Travel agencies will not be open, however, they have been allowed to function online. Stationary and book shops will remain closed.

About essential services between 8 pm and 7 am, the order said: “These are allowed throughout the day -- 24/7. If these services are being provided by establishments that have been given timings of operations by the local authority under some other Act (like timings for restaurants in regular days) their operations may be allowed between those times.”