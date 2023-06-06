Stabbed man rides to hospital with knife in neck

Maharashtra: Man stabbed by brother, rides to hospital with knife in neck

Doctors said victim Tejas Patil had a miraculous escape as the weapon missed his viral veins and arteries

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 06 2023, 13:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 16:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 32-year-old businessman rode his motorcycle to a hospital with a knife pierced into his neck after he was attacked by his younger brother in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Tuesday.

Doctors said victim Tejas Patil had a miraculous escape as the weapon missed his viral veins and arteries. Tejas was sleeping at his home in Sector 5, Sanpada when his brother Monish (30) allegedly shoved a knife into his neck on June 3, he said.

Also Read: Highly decomposed body of man found inside Mumbai flat

Monish then fled the spot. Despite being in pain and bleeding, Tejas took out his motorcycle and rode for about 1 km to reach a hospital, he said.

Doctors operated upon him to remove the knife and fix the damaged blood vessels, he said. Tejas survived as the knife did not damage his viral arteries and veins, said doctors.

Police have registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against Monish and one of his friends who was with him at the time of the alleged crime, the official said Both accused are on the run, he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Mumbai
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

Noida: Vendor sprinkles drain water on coconuts, held

Noida: Vendor sprinkles drain water on coconuts, held

Muzz, a Muslim dating app, goes on the road

Muzz, a Muslim dating app, goes on the road

Sweden recognises sex as sport? Here is what we know

Sweden recognises sex as sport? Here is what we know

People steal beer bottles as truck overturns in Andhra

People steal beer bottles as truck overturns in Andhra

Aranmula Mirrors face threat from climate change

Aranmula Mirrors face threat from climate change

Odisha train crash: Father finds son alive in morgue

Odisha train crash: Father finds son alive in morgue

Ancient humans buried their dead in caves: Study

Ancient humans buried their dead in caves: Study

 