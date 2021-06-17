Maharashtra prepares for Covid-19 third wave; Uddhav asks agencies to work together

As the second wave of Covid-19 eases gradually across the country and a systematic unlocking process ensues, Maharashtra is simultaneously gearing up to face the third wave which is expected to hit earlier than projected.

The Delta Plus variant of novel coronavirus could trigger the third wave of the pandemic in Maharashtra, the worst pandemic-affected state of India.

In a review meeting with doctors, officials and members of the Task Force, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed agencies to work in tandem to prevent the third wave.

“Let's work as per plan and ensure beds, liquid medical oxygen, medicines, equipment and maintain adequate stock, especially in the rural areas,” he said. Thackeray has asked people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

“We need to keep up with testing even if positive cases go down,’ said Dr Rahul Pandit, a member of the Task Force.

In the first wave, the number of active patients was highest at 3,01,752 on September 13, 2020, while it was 6,99,858 on April 22, 2021 during the second wave of Covid-19.

The weekly positivity rate was 23.53 per cent on September 9, 2020, which was the highest in the first wave, and it reached 24.96 per cent on April 8, 2021.