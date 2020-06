In what seems to be one of the worst days for Maharashtra, a whooping 122 COVID-19 patients died on Wednesday, the highest 24-hour toll recorded in the state.

With the 122 deaths, the state's toll now has crossed 2,500 touching 2,587. A total of new 2,560 cases were recorded on Wednesday taking the total to 74,680.

Meanwhile, 996 patients were discharged taking the total to 32,329.