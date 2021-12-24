Maharashtra reports more than 1,400 Covid cases in a day, 20 new Omicron infections

The daily Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the 1,400-mark in around two months’ time even as total cases of Omicron variant surpassed 100 on Friday.

Amid the rise in cases, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation is contemplating clamping more restrictions in the worst Covid-affected state of the country.

In the last 24 hours, 1,410 cases and 12 deaths were reported, taking the progressive total to 66,54,755 and 1,41,404, respectively.

Also Read | Maharashtra prohibits gathering of more than 5 persons from 9 pm-6 am, imposes other curbs

As many as 20 new cases of Omicron were reported, taking the progressive total to 108.

Of the Omicron cases, 54 have been discharged after the RT-PCR report was negative.

Of the 20 new cases, 15 have history of international travel, one has history of domestic travel and four are their high-risk contacts, according to the Public Health Department.

Also read | People flowing like river in Delhi market: HC

Meanwhile, Behram Khodaiji, Joint Chief Executive Officer, Masina Hospital, Byculla, Mumbai, said, “As the 2021 draws to a close, the threat of the new Omicron variant is looming large and staring alarmingly in the face of the common citizen. What started as a new localized variant in South Africa has rapidly spread all across Europe and is jumping into new countries with every passing day. India is also seeing the spread of the virus although, as yet, it is largely limited to Maharashtra and Delhi. But, as the WHO has repeatedly stressed unless all countries are immune from the virus, no one is really safe from it.”

“People have to be highly vigilant and take adequate measures to ensure that they do not get infected themselves and, more importantly, spread the virus to others. The festive parties and New Year celebrations should not become a super spreader,” he said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: