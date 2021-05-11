Maharashtra residents favour home delivery of goods amid second Covid-19 wave

Facing two back-to-back early lockdowns, people in Maharashtra believe that home delivery of goods should be the primary model that should be used during lockdown/curfew in the city in the wake of waves of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Maharashtra government has allowed all essential buying of food items for only 4 hours daily during the lockdown-like restrictions to contain and mitigate the spread.

Given the current daily Covid-19 caseload of 60,000 in the state, the survey by LocalCircles, one of India’s leading community social media platforms – asked citizens about the best approach for containment and restarting economic activity.

In response, 41% said that Maharashtra needs to continue with the existing lockdown till May 31, and 43% called for permitting all stores/business to open for home deliveries only and continue lockdown till May 31.

Breaking down the poll, 14% asked for ending lockdown on May 15 and permitting full reopening of all stores and business, while 2% couldn’t say.

The findings of the survey indicate that the highest percentage of Maharashtra residents are in favour of continuing restrictions while permitting stores to open for home deliveries.

According to the survey, many of the state residents have adopted the home delivery model.

“Be it calling or sending a WhatsApp to the neighbourhood grocery store, or organized retail or placing an order via an online website, residents have gotten used to placing their order and taking contactless or minimum contact deliveries,” the report states.

Among the questions asked residents of Maharashtra about the kinds of “must-have” products they will need to procure for children and grandchildren in the next 3 months.

In response, 60% said “school books, stationery and equipment for online classes”, 43% said “children apparel, footwear, raincoats, etc.”, and 35% said “other children’s needs such as toys to keep children engaged at home, hobby, supplies, etc.”