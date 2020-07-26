Covid-19: Rigorous contact tracing in Turbhe, Malegaon

Maharashtra: Rigorous contact tracing during Covid-19 in Turbhe, Malegaon

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 26 2020, 01:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2020, 02:49 ist
Representative image/Credit: AFP Photo

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) in Thane district has come out with a comprehensive contact tracing procedure that is now described as the Turbhe Pattern, is being replicated elsewhere in the satellite township of Navi Mumbai.

In Turbhe, areas like Turbhe Stores, Pawne Gaon, Indira Nagar and parts of Sanpada were affected.

When Turbhe Stores came under Red-zone and the NMMC’s municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal decided to conduct extensive contact tracing so as to break the chain of transmission.

“As soon as a Covid-19 patient is diagnosed, at least 28 close contacts were traced within 72 hours and their health condition was examined. And if needed they were quarantined,” NMMC officials said.

In the powerloom town of Malegaon in Nashik district, where people were initially hostile, the government machinery was put into action and they were made part of the campaign.

Police contingents undertook daily flag marches in the city to boost confidence and at the same time religious leaders and scholars were roped in. From loudspeakers of mosques, messages were relayed about precautions, symptoms and the dos and don’ts.

Maharashtra
Malegaon
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Healthcare

