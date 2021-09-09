Maharashtra Sadan scam case: Chhagan Bhujbal, his son and nephew discharged by special court

In a significant development, NCP leader and Maharashtra's Food and Civil Supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal was discharged by a special court in Mumbai in connection with the sensational Maharashtra Sadan scam case.

Bhujbal (73), a veteran OBC leader, is also the founder-president of Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad and is one of the oldest associates of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

Besides Bhujbal, his son and former MLA Pankaj Bhujbal and his nephew and former MP Sameer Bhujbal were cleared by a special court presiding over matters of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The matter refers to his tenure between 2004-14, when Bhujbal was the public works development minister in the erstwhile Congress-NCP Democratic Front government.

A case was filed in 2015 against Bhujbal and 16 others by the ACB, alleging that a developer firm was favoured by him for a project on land owned by the Regional Transport Office.

The ACB had claimed that the original cost estimate for Maharashtra Sadan was Rs 13.5 crore, but it was later increased to Rs 50 crore.

