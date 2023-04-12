Maharashtra: School teacher held for repeatedly raping 12-year-old student

Nagpur: Teacher held for raping 12-year-old student

​​​​​​​The victim told her mother that on April 5, the accused took her to the science laboratory in the school after the examination and sexually assaulted her there

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Apr 12 2023, 19:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 19:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police have arrested a mathematics teacher for allegedly repeatedly raping a 12-year-old girl student studying in his school in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, an official said on Wednesday. As per the complaint, the 57-year-old accused sexually assaulted the minor over the past three months, he said.

"The victim studies in class VI. Over the past few days, she was experiencing acute stomach pain. When her mother took her into confidence and asked her what was wrong, the girl narrated her ordeal," the official of Sakkardara police station said.

Also Read | 10-yr-old girl raped in Bihar's Purnea, clay and sand inserted in genitals

The victim told her mother that on April 5, the accused took her to the science laboratory in the school after the examination and sexually assaulted her there. She also told her mother that he had raped her multiple times from December 10 last year saying he would marry her.

However, the accused started threatening her not to reveal their relationship to anyone or else he would kill her, police said. The victim's mother lodged a complaint, based on which the police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (2) (f) (rape of a woman under twelve years of age), 376 (2) (n) (repeated rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

