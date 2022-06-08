Maharashtra sees a steep rise of over 2k Covid cases

Maharashtra sees a steep rise of more than 2k Covid-19 cases

The majority of the cases are being reported from the Mumbai and Pune metropolitan areas, which were the hub during the first, second and third waves

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 08 2022, 20:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2022, 20:42 ist

In a northward jump that rattled the Maharashtra government and health sector, the Covid-19 cases in the state have jumped by over 1,600-plus in a matter of 48 hours.

On Wednesday, the state reported 2,701 cases and zero deaths taking the progressive total to 78,98,815 and 1,47,866, respectively. 

This is the highest number of 24-hour cases in nearly four months.

Also Read | De-board passengers who refuse to wear face mask in plane: DGCA to airlines

The total active cases in the state now stand at 9,806, according to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Public Health Department. 

The total cases in Maharashtra this week were alarming - Sunday (1,494), Monday (1,036), Tuesday (1,881) and Wednesday (2,701).

The majority of the cases are being reported from the Mumbai and Pune metropolitan areas, which were the hub during the first, second and third waves.

During the day, Mumbai reported 1,765 cases while the same for the Mumbai metropolitan region was 2,438.

The government is focusing on vaccination and increasing testing.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

Hurt monkey, its baby reach Bihar clinic for treatment

Hurt monkey, its baby reach Bihar clinic for treatment

Eating Lucknow: Tunday Kebabi done right

Eating Lucknow: Tunday Kebabi done right

In Pics | Must know facts about cricketer Mithali Raj

In Pics | Must know facts about cricketer Mithali Raj

75-km road in 105 hrs: How NHAI created Guinness Record

75-km road in 105 hrs: How NHAI created Guinness Record

India vs South Africa: Young talent to watch out for

India vs South Africa: Young talent to watch out for

Summer revels at Saputara, Gujarat's only hill station

Summer revels at Saputara, Gujarat's only hill station

In a first, cancer vanishes in every patient in trial

In a first, cancer vanishes in every patient in trial

 