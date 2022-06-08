Maharashtra sees a steep rise of more than 2k Covid-19 cases

In a northward jump that rattled the Maharashtra government and health sector, the Covid-19 cases in the state have jumped by over 1,600-plus in a matter of 48 hours.
On Wednesday, the state reported 2,701 cases and zero deaths taking the progressive total to 78,98,815 and 1,47,866, respectively.
This is the highest number of 24-hour cases in nearly four months.
Also Read | De-board passengers who refuse to wear face mask in plane: DGCA to airlines
The total active cases in the state now stand at 9,806, according to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Public Health Department.
The total cases in Maharashtra this week were alarming - Sunday (1,494), Monday (1,036), Tuesday (1,881) and Wednesday (2,701).
The majority of the cases are being reported from the Mumbai and Pune metropolitan areas, which were the hub during the first, second and third waves.
During the day, Mumbai reported 1,765 cases while the same for the Mumbai metropolitan region was 2,438.
The government is focusing on vaccination and increasing testing.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Hurt monkey, its baby reach Bihar clinic for treatment
Eating Lucknow: Tunday Kebabi done right
In Pics | Must know facts about cricketer Mithali Raj
75-km road in 105 hrs: How NHAI created Guinness Record
India vs South Africa: Young talent to watch out for
Summer revels at Saputara, Gujarat's only hill station
In a first, cancer vanishes in every patient in trial