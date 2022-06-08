Maharashtra sees a steep rise of more than 2k Covid-19 cases

In a northward jump that rattled the Maharashtra government and health sector, the Covid-19 cases in the state have jumped by over 1,600-plus in a matter of 48 hours.

On Wednesday, the state reported 2,701 cases and zero deaths taking the progressive total to 78,98,815 and 1,47,866, respectively.

This is the highest number of 24-hour cases in nearly four months.

The total active cases in the state now stand at 9,806, according to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Public Health Department.

The total cases in Maharashtra this week were alarming - Sunday (1,494), Monday (1,036), Tuesday (1,881) and Wednesday (2,701).

The majority of the cases are being reported from the Mumbai and Pune metropolitan areas, which were the hub during the first, second and third waves.

During the day, Mumbai reported 1,765 cases while the same for the Mumbai metropolitan region was 2,438.

The government is focusing on vaccination and increasing testing.