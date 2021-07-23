Maharashtra sees complex flood relief operations

Choppy winds emanating from the Arabian Sea, uneven mountainous terrain of the Sahyadri mountainous ranges, flooding in multiple locations in the vast stretches of Konkan and Western Maharashtra - all these factors have led to one of the most complex search and rescue operations in this part of India.

Throughout Friday, helicopters hovered in the air looking for stranded people, while rescuers swam in water in darkness to save people.

Incessant rains are making the multi-agency operations more complex.

More than half a dozen agencies including the three wings of armed forces - Army, Navy and Air Force - are part of the operations.

Read | Evacuation of people from Konkan on: Uddhav

Besides, the Coast Guard and teams of National Disaster Response Force are involved in the operations along with the Maharashtra Government’s State Disaster Response Force and district and municipal rescue team besides the police.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar state’s Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar undertook a review of the ground situation.

“It is a very complex and challenging operation that is being carried out,” Wadettiwar told reporters.

Reaching the target locations was itself difficult because of waterlogged or damaged roads, officials said.

“We are undertaking non-stop operations,” said NDRF’s Director General Satya Pradhan in a tweet.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Thackeray on Tuesday evening, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to him on Friday even as Pawar was in touch with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Follow live updates on the Maharashtra rains here

The IAF undertook flood-relief operations in Chiplun and Khed.

The IAF has positioned two Mi-17V5s and two Mi-17s for flood relief operations. Another helicopter is standing by at Pune for any emergency requirement.

The Mumbai-headquartered Western Naval Command has mobilised Flood Rescue Teams and Helicopters to provide assistance to the State administration.

Despite adverse weather conditions and widespread inundation in affected areas, a total of seven naval rescue teams departed by road for deployment to the Ratnagiri and Raigad districts. Airlift of marooned personnel from Raigad district is also being undertaken.

One Seaking 42C helicopter from INS Shikra, Mumbai departed for Rescue at Poladpur/Raigad during early morning hours.

The naval Flood Rescue Teams are fully self-sustained and equipped with Gemini rubber boats, loud hailers, first aid kits, life jackets and life buoys. These rescue teams also include specialist Naval Divers and diving equipment.

Additional Flood Rescue Teams are being maintained on a high degree of readiness at Mumbai, for immediate development, should the need arise.