Maharashtra sees sharp spike in Covid-19 cases, reports 31 Omicron cases

As Covid-19 cases and the new Omicron variant continued to move northwards in Maharashtra on Sunday, the government and doctors have appealed to the public not to panic, mandatorily use masks and get vaccinated at the earliest.

On Sunday, 1,648 new cases and 17 deaths were reported, taking the respective tallies to 6,657,888 and 141,433, respectively.

In the last 24 hours, 31 new cases of the Omicron variant were also reported, taking the total to 141.

So far, Mumbai has reported 73 cases, including those who were screened at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, followed by Pimpri-Chinchwad (19), Pune Rural (16), Pune City (7), Satara and Osmanabad (5 each), Thane City (3), Kalyan-Dombivli, Nagpur and Aurangabad (2 each) and one each in Buldhana, Latur, Ahmednagar, Akola, Vasai-Virar, Navi Mumbai and Mira Bhayander.

Meanwhile, state Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that the government would think of a lockdown in case the demand for medical oxygen touches 800 metric tonnes per day. “There will be a statewide lockdown only if the demand for medical oxygen rises to 800 metric tonnes per day," Tope said.

The state’s Covid-19 Task Force member, Dr Shashank Joshi, said: “The next wave in India is dependent on how the Omicron penetrates Delta…hopefully less severe and mutated. Don’t fall prey to speculations and rumours and panic. Pandemic is likely to have clusters in unvaccinated or immunocompromised hosts. Mask, vaccinate and behave responsibly.”

What has emerged as concern is that the Covid-19 cases in Mumbai and the larger Mumbai metropolitan region once again have crossed the 1,000-mark, reporting 1,180 cases on Sunday.

