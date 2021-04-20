Maharashtra tightens lockdown norms to curb Covid-19

With people still moving on roads on the pretext of going to markets for essentials, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday tightened the lockdown norms, now allowing only four hours for daily purchases.

In a fresh notification, the government has said that all groceries, vegetable shops, fruit vendors, dairies, bakeries, confectioneries, all types of food shops like chicken, mutton, poultry, fish and eggs, can remain open only between 7 am-11 am daily for the next 10 days.

The 'Break the Chain' order covers shops related to agriculture implements and farm produce, pet food shops, shops related to materials for the impending rainy season for individuals and organizations.

According to the order issued by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, these shops would be allowed to make home deliveries between 7 am-8 pm, though the timings may be revised by the local authorities.