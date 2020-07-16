Maharashtra to get more clean energy through mega solar power projects

The Maharashtra government will be implementing solar mega power projects for clean and renewable energy with an aim to protect the environment.

State Energy Minister Dr Nitin Raut said this while addressing a review meeting on the proposed solar power projects by Maharashtra State Power Generation Co Ltd (Mahagenco) under EPC mode and the Ultra Mega Renewable Energy solar park scheme at Mantralaya on Tuesday.

The meeting was presided over by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar who is the Finance and Planning Minister.

During the meeting, Pawar and Dr Raut issued directives to the Mahagenco for implementation of various solar power projects of 602 MW capacity under Engineering Procuring Commissioning (EPC) on the lands owned by the company at various locations in the state.

Accordingly, these projects will be developed in three stages.

As a part of the first stage, a total of 187 MW capacity solar projects at Kaudgaon (50 MW), Latur (60 MW), Thermal Power Station land at Bhusawal, Koradi, Parli, Nashik (52 MW) and Sakri (25 MW) will be developed through the balance loan of KFW Bank and equity which was approved earlier by the Government of Maharashtra.

The proposal for cabinet approval of these projects will be submitted immediately.

As a part of the second stage, a total of 390 MW capacity solar projects at Washim (170 MW), Yavatmal (75 MW) and Kachrala in Chandrapur district (145 MW) will be developed through a fresh KFW Bank loan and equity infusion by the Government of Maharashtra. The proposal for cabinet approval and equity sanction of these projects will be submitted shortly.

During the third stage, 25 MW capacity Sakri –II project would be developed by using domestic loan of the lowest rate of interest and equity infusion by the Government of Maharashtra.

In accordance with the Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Solar Park Scheme, solar parks of 2500 MW capacity would be developed in the state through the Joint Venture Company (JVC) of NTPC and Mahagenco. Solar projects will be developed by individual companies as per their share in the Joint Venture Company.