Maharashtra to make NDPS Act more stringent: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra to make NDPS Act more stringent: Fadnavis

Under the NDPS Act, one needs to possess commercial quantities of drugs or consume drugs for it to be considered a crime

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 25 2022, 23:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2022, 23:58 ist
Devendra Fadnavis. Credit: PTI file photo

Maharashtra will amend the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and make it more stringent by making abetment a serious offence, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday.

Saying that the menace of psychotropic drugs is spreading like cancer, Fadnavis, who is also the home minister, said the government plans to conduct awareness programmes against drugs in a big way.

Under the NDPS Act, one needs to possess commercial quantities of drugs or consume drugs for it to be considered a crime, he said.

“We have decided to bring state amendments to the NDPS Act and it will not be restricted to consumption and possession alone. Abetment of crime will also be considered a serious offence. This will ensure that loophole in the NDPS Act is not misused,” Fadnavis said.

