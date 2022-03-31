Maharashtra to withdraw Covid restrictions from April

As the Covid-19 situation eased, the Maharashtra government has decided to withdraw the restrictions from April 2, the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa.

The decision at the weekly Cabinet meeting was presided over by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“It is advisable that people should wear masks, maintain all precautions and compulsorily vaccinate and follow all guidelines so that in future there is no threat of Covid-19 pandemic,” Thackeray said.

Talking to reporters, state public health and family welfare minister Rajesh Tope said that since there is a fourth wave in some of the countries, it would be advisable for people to wear masks and maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and Disaster Management Act, 2005, which was in force for last couple of years, have been lifted from the state.

