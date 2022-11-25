Maharashtra tourism to launch Babasaheb Ambedkar tour circuits

Coinciding with Constitution Day on November 26, Maharashtra Tourism is set to launch tourism circuits involving the life and times of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The ‘Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Tour Circuit’ in Mumbai involves more than half a dozen places involving the life of the chief architect of the Constitution.

The formal launch would take place in presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Tourism Secretary Saurabh Vijay and Director Dr B N Patil.

“The tour circuit has been prepared based on important places in the life of Dr Ambedkar in Mumbai,” Lodha said.

Specially designed brochures would be launched during the event along with the unveiling of the AV created on the life of Dr Ambedkar by the Directorate of Tourism.

The tour circuit will be conducted free of cost in association with the Mumbai Tour Guide Association in six districts of Maharashtra - Mumbai City, Konkan, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, and Aurangabad.

The Mumbai Tour Circuit includes Chaitya Bhoomi, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Bhavan and Rajgruha in Dadar, B I T Chawl in Parel, and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar College of Commerce in Wadala, among others.

“On December 6, the DoT in collaboration with BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation will set up a stall at Chaityabhoomi at Dadar to promote and inform tourists about the ‘Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Tour Circuit’,” said Vijay.

“The Mumbai circuit tour will be operational for tourists and followers of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, on December 3, 4, 7 and 8 where they will get an opportunity to visit Chaityabhoomi, Rajgruha, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Bhavan, B I T Chawl and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar College. This circuit will remain operational in the future as well and booking can be done in online and offline modes,” he said.