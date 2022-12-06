Maharashtra trying to get back Shivaji’s sword and tiger’s claw

In a significant development, the Maharashtra government is set to initiate a move to get back Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s famed Jagdamba Talwar and Bagh Nakh.
The Jagdamba Talwar (sword) and Bagh Nakh (Tiger’s claw) are currently at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. It is the world's largest museum of applied arts, decorative arts and design, housing a permanent collection of over 2.27 million objects.
The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government is keen to bring both articles back to Maharashtra as it is national pride.
“We are working on it…necessary paperwork and documentation would be done,” state Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar told reporters on Monday.
The state government is trying to reach out to Indian-origin British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. “We will take Centre's help,” he said.
