Maharashtra trying to get back Shivaji’s belongings

Maharashtra trying to get back Shivaji’s sword and tiger’s claw

The items are currently at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 06 2022, 06:41 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2022, 06:41 ist
Statue of Shivaji. Credit: DH Photo

In a significant development, the Maharashtra government is set to initiate a move to get back Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s famed Jagdamba Talwar and Bagh Nakh.

The Jagdamba Talwar (sword) and Bagh Nakh (Tiger’s claw) are currently at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. It is the world's largest museum of applied arts, decorative arts and design, housing a permanent collection of over 2.27 million objects. 

The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government is keen to bring both articles back to Maharashtra as it is national pride. 

“We are working on it…necessary paperwork and documentation would be done,” state Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar told reporters on Monday.

The state government is trying to reach out to Indian-origin British Prime Minister  Rishi Sunak. “We will take Centre's help,” he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
Maharashtra News
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
India News

What's Brewing

India fined 80% of fee for slow over-rate in first ODI

India fined 80% of fee for slow over-rate in first ODI

Man goes to vote in MCD poll, told he is 'dead': Report

Man goes to vote in MCD poll, told he is 'dead': Report

'Goblin mode' is Oxford Dictionaries' word of the year

'Goblin mode' is Oxford Dictionaries' word of the year

Ayushmann's 'Doctor G' set for OTT debut on Netflix

Ayushmann's 'Doctor G' set for OTT debut on Netflix

Neymar lookalike causes double takes at World Cup

Neymar lookalike causes double takes at World Cup

Egypt dusts off pyramids for fashion, music, art shows

Egypt dusts off pyramids for fashion, music, art shows

What’s in a name? The prejudice of our times

What’s in a name? The prejudice of our times

‘I was starved and tortured, but I keep fighting.’

‘I was starved and tortured, but I keep fighting.’

 