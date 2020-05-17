Maharashtra: Two cops killed in encounter with Naxals

DHNS
DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 17 2020, 17:16 ist
  • updated: May 17 2020, 17:16 ist
Representative image. (Credit: iStockPhoto)

In a shocking incident, at least two policemen were killed in an encounter with Maoists in the jungles of Gadchiroli district on Sunday.

The two policemen were from the Quick Response Team and special security forces personnel. 

According to Gadchiroli police, the incident occurred around dawn when the security forces were carrying out a combing operation in the Koparshi forests in the Maoist-infested Bhamragad tehsil.

Around 6 am, the outlawed Maoists started firing at the police party.

In the fierce gun-battle two policemen Dhanaji Honmane and Kishore Atram were martyred. The police said the security forces may have succeeded in inflicting heavy casualities in the Maoists, including at least 4-5 fatalities.

