Maharashtra Vistadome coaches attract high revenues, occupancy

In the past six months, more than 50,000 people have travelled in the Vistadome coaches, making these travel viewing galleries increasingly popular.

The coaches, with glass tops and wide window panes, showcase a breathtaking view of the valleys, rivers and waterfalls along the Western Ghats in their route from Mumbai-Pune and Mumbai-Goa.

Both the trains originate from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai and travel to Pune and Goa.

The Central Railway has registered an occupancy of 49,896 passengers registering revenue of Rs.6.44 crore from October 2021 to 23 May 2022.

The CSMT-Madgaon-CSMT Janshatabdi Express is the foremost with an occupancy of more than 100 per cent with 18,693 passengers registering revenue of Rs.3.70 crore.

The CSMT-Pune-CSMT Deccan Queen has registered an occupancy of 99 per cent in the up direction, i.e. from Pune to Mumbai with revenue of Rs 1.63 crore and the Deccan Express with 100 per cent occupancy i.e. 16,453 passengers and revenue of Rs.1.11 crore.

The Vistadome coaches were first introduced in the Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express in 2018.

The immense popularity of these coaches led to the introduction of these coaches in the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express with effect from June 26,.2021. Due to the huge demand from the passengers, the second Vistadome coach on Mumbai -Pune Route was attached to Deccan Queen from August 15, 2021.

