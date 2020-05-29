Maha: Wari this year to see changes due to COVID-19

Maharashtra: Wari this year to see changes due to COVID-19 outbreak

The world-renowned "wari" (pilgrimage) will be held this year with the padukas (foot prints) of Saint Dnyaneshwar, Sant Tukaram and others being taken to the temple town of Pandharpur by air or road, and not on foot as is the case traditionally, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision was taken in a meeting in Pune of district and police officials, trustees of Alandi, Dehu and Pandharpur temples and others chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Alandi temple trustee Abhay Tilak said the decision was unanimous, adding the palkhi procession, which sees thousands of "warkaris" make the pilgrimage on foot, would not be held this year due to the outbreak.

"The padukas will be carried by air or road on the previous day of Ashadhi Ekadashi, which falls on July 1," he said, adding that wari had not been discontinued, only the form had changed.

The route of the traditional wari, on foot, passes through Pune, Satara and Solapur districts, all hit by the coronavirus outbreak this year. 

