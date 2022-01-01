Maharashtra warns against complacency over Omicron-led Covid wave

Amid an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases, the Maharashtra government has asked people not to lower their guard and get complacent thinking that the third wave will not be fatal.

"The number of Covid infections in the third wave is going to be very huge. Even if 1 per cent case fatality is presumed, we can still end up with 80,000 deaths if there are 80 lakh Covid cases in the third wave. So, do not be lulled by the narrative that the Omicron wave is mild and not fatal. It is equally fatal for those who are not vaccinated and have comorbidities,” additional chief secretary (health) Dr Pradeep Vyas said in a note to divisional commissioners, district collectors, municipal commissioners and chief executive officers of zila parishads.

Dr Vyas suggested an infrastructure upgrade in the health sector of the department.

“The ICU, ventilator, oxygen and general bed requirement for each district are calculated based on Union government guidelines. It is possible that each district may not require this much infrastructure immediately or during the third wave,” he said.

The district administrations are advised to prepare the plan with minimum disturbance to non-Covid services and a mechanism to save resources.

