Maharashtra's active Covid-19 cases dip below 1 lakh

After a nearly four-month gap, active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra fell below the one-lakh mark on Monday.

In the past 24 hours, the state recorded 6,017 cases and 66 deaths taking the progressive total to 62,02,027 and 1,27,097, respectively.

The total number of active cases now stands at 96,375.

The last time, total number of active cases was below the 1-lakh mark was on March 10 when the state recorded 99,098 cases and the next day on 11 March it jumped to 1,06,070.

This was when the second wave hit the state and cases compounded.

During the day, Mumbai recorded 404 cases while the larger Mumbai metropolitan region 1,092 cases - the lowest in several months.

