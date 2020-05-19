Maharashtra's bed strength being scaled up to 3 lakh plus

With a big spike in COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra is ramping up the bed strength in hospitals to a level of 3 lakh plus.

In Mumbai, by the end of May and first week of June, thousands of beds would be added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked various departments to ensure that the state's bed strength goes up significantly.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has made three categories - COVID Care Centres (CCC), Dedicated COVID Health Centres (DCHC) and Dedicated COVID Hospital (DCH).

"As of now, we have 1,448 CCCs with nearly 2.5 lakh beds," Thackeray said in his webcast on Monday night.

In Mumbai, the worst-affected place in India, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made two categories - CCC-1 and CCC-2.

While CCC-1 is used for quarantining high-risk suspects, CCC-2 is being used for treatment of asymptomatic positive cases.

Moderate cases are being handled in DCHC and severe in DCH.

To increase CCCs, modular makeshift hospitals with 500 plus beds under one roof are being made.

The biggest of them, with 1,000 beds at the Bandra-Kurla Complex, was handed over to the BMC by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). At the Dome of National Sports Club of India at Worli, 650 beds of CCC category are functional and 35 ICU beds are being readied. The Mahalaxmi Racecourse CCC will have 800 beds and 120 ICU beds.

In the eastern suburbs of Mulund and western suburbs of Dahisar, nearly 2,000-bed makeshift CCC will come up. At the NESCO Complex at Goregaon, a 1,200-bed capacity jumbo CCC is coming up and 1,000 more beds are planned to be added.

"By end of May in Mumbai, 15,000 makeshift beds would be added which will have 7,000 isolation beds and 30 per cent beds with oxygen facility," sources said. If one looks at the Mumbai-MMR, 11 jumbo CCCs are coming up which include two with over 1,000 beds in Impact Hub in Thane and CIDCO exhibition centre in Navi Mumbai.

The BMC has already taken over several hotels, community halls where quarantine facilities are already operational. For Mumbai, Municipal Commissioner IS Chahal has set deadlines for commissioning of temporary facilities.

According to Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope, the state has approved to fill 17,337 vacancies in the health department and 11000 posts in the medical education department as well as vacancies in various municipal corporations.

A committee headed by Medical Education Director Dr Tatyarao Lahane will decide the names of deans and deputy deans for running these facilities in consultation with deans of hospitals.

The second and third-year students of nursing colleges will be appointed for jumbo facilities and training will be immediately organised for them.