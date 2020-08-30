Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally reaches 7.8 lakh

Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally reaches 7.8 lakh with 16,408 cases

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 30 2020, 21:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2020, 22:01 ist
A health worker uses a fingertip pulse oximeter on a resident during the Covid-19 screening in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo

With a single-day spike of 16,408 cases, Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally climbed to 7,80,689 on Sunday, the state health department said.

The death of 296 patients during the day pushed the fatality count to 24,399, it said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

As many as 7,690 patients were discharged on Sunday following recovery, it added.

With this, the number of recovered patients has gone up to 5,62,401. The state's recovery rate is 72.04 per cent and the fatality rate is 3.13 per cent.

State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

So far, 40,84,754 people have been tested across the state. There are 1,93,548 active cases in the state at present. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Meet Double Diamond: World's most expensive sheep

Meet Double Diamond: World's most expensive sheep

Dissent within Congress quashed yet again

Dissent within Congress quashed yet again

Standard Covid-19 tests may not give scale of infection

Standard Covid-19 tests may not give scale of infection

Remembering the journey from Sonu to Suresh Raina

Remembering the journey from Sonu to Suresh Raina

 