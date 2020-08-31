Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally reaches 7.92 lakh with 11,852 new cases

Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally reaches 7.92 lakh

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 31 2020, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2020, 22:37 ist
A health worker gear speaks to a resident while using a fingertip pulse oximeter on her during the Covid-19 screening in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo

Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally rose to 7,92,541 with the state reporting 11,852 new cases on Monday, the Health Department said.

With 184 new deaths, the state's fatality count rose to 24,583, it said.

The department said of the 184 deaths reported on Monday, 143 were from the past 48 hours, while 32 from last week.

Nine of the deaths were from the period before the last week.

In the process of updating figures as per the portal, all these deaths have been reported today, the department said in its media bulletin.

A total of 11,158 patients were discharged from hospitals on Monday, which took the number of recovered persons to 5,73,559 so far, the department said.

There are 1,94,056 active cases in the state at present.

