Maharashtra's daily Covid-19 cases cross 60,000-mark

In the last 24-hours, 63,249 cases and 349 deaths were recorded taking the cumulative to 34,07,245 and 57,987

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 11 2021, 21:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2021, 21:39 ist
In Mumbai, 9,986 cases were reported while the Mumbai metropolitan region stands at 19,953. Credit: PTI Photo

The Covid-19 pandemic boom was clearly visible in Maharashtra as the daily addition cases crossed the 60,000-mark on Sunday.

During the day, 34,008 patients were discharged taking the total number of treated patients to 27,82,161.

Over 30 lakh people are in home quarantine.

In Mumbai, 9,986 cases were reported while the Mumbai metropolitan region stands at 19,953.

Maharashtra
COVID-19
Coronavirus

