Man gets 7 years rigorous imprisonment for robbing, assaulting woman in Maharashtra

Man gets 7 yrs rigorous imprisonment for robbing woman

  • Sep 12 2020, 11:24 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2020, 11:24 ist
A court in Thane district of Maharashtra has sentenced a man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for robbing a 60-year-old woman and assaulting her after breaking into her apartment in Mira Road area over two years ago.

Sessions court judge R V Tamhanekar convicted Shrikant Keshav Wakode (32) of Ghoddev Gaon in Bhayandar earlier this week and also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.

Additional public prosecutor Sandhya Mhatre told the court that the incident took place on March 10, 2018.

"When the victim's son returned home from work that day, he was shocked to find the household articles scattered on the floor. He found his mother bleeding profusely. She told him that a man had entered the home through the window of their bathroom after cutting its grill," Mhatre said.

"When the victim confronted the intruder, he hit her on her head with a hammer. Thereafter, he took away Rs 1,000 cash, four debit cards, a mobile phone and escaped through the same window," she added.

During the probe, it came to light that the man had attempted robbery in two other houses in the same housing society.

Wakode was later arrested by the police.

The court held him guilty under IPC sections 394 (robbery), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence).

