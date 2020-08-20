Man held for selling used medical gloves in Navi Mumbai

Man held for selling used medical gloves in Navi Mumbai

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Aug 20 2020, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2020, 14:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Navi Mumbai police have arrested a man for allegedly cleaning and selling used medical gloves collected from hospitals amid the Covid-19 pandemic, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police on Monday evening conducted a raid in Pawne MIDC, where they found that used gloves collected from hospitals were being washed, dried and packaged to be sold in the market, the official said.

Liquid soaps and washing machines were used to clean used gloves, he said, adding that 4 lakh pairs of such disposable gloves worth Rs 6.10 lakh were seized from the premises.

The police have arrested Prashant Surve, a resident of CBD Belapur, under sections 420 (cheating), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infectious disease), among the other relevant sections of the IPC, the official said.

Further probe is underway to find the source of these gloves and where they were being sold, the official said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Navi Mumbai
gloves
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Cabin fever hits Chinese football's Covid-19 'bubble'

Cabin fever hits Chinese football's Covid-19 'bubble'

Who’s the best first lady of US?

Who’s the best first lady of US?

Tokyo now has transparent public toilets, here's why

Tokyo now has transparent public toilets, here's why

Big tech’s domination reaches new heights

Big tech’s domination reaches new heights

Alternative ways to assess learning

Alternative ways to assess learning

Trump has 'never' taken presidency seriously: Obama

Trump has 'never' taken presidency seriously: Obama

DH Radio | The Lead: Anti-defection law, explained

DH Radio | The Lead: Anti-defection law, explained

 