Man rides auto on train platform to help pregnant woman

A man was arrested by the Railway Police Force on Sunday for driving his autorickshaw on the platform of the Virar railway station in Mumbai. But here's the twist- he was actually helping a pregnant woman who was in 'extreme labour pain', according to ANI.

The auto-driver, Sagar Kamlakar Gawad, was produced before a railway court in Vasai, and later released on bail, the Hindustan Times reported.

#WATCH Mumbai:Auto-rickshaw driver took rickshaw on platform at Virar Railway Station on Aug4 to pick a pregnant woman to take her to the hospital.RPF didn't arrest him immediately as the "lady was in extreme labour pain,but he was later arrested&released with a warning by court" pic.twitter.com/eckppwGtr2 — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019

The incident happened on the morning of August 4, when the train the seven-month pregnant woman and her husband were travelling in, halted at Virar station due to the heavy rains. It was then that she developed labour pains. Her husband panicked and asked Sagar for help, and the good samaritan immediately brought his autorickshaw parked nearby right near the compartment the couple was travelling in to take them to the Sanjeevani hospital in Virar.

"Even though Gawad's intentions were good, he has violated the rules. Driving on the platform could have injured commuters," police inspector Praveen Kumar Yadav, Virar RPF told NDTV.

Sagar Kamlakar Gawad was charged under Sections 154 (rash travelling or negligent act) and 159 (disobedience of drivers) of the Railway Act, 1989, the report added.