Man seeks gold loan against cows after Ghosh's remark

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh made a statement that milk produced by Indian cows contains gold in it. This not only created controversy but also generated hope for a man who wanted a gold loan against his cows.

The man, hailing from West Bengal's Dankuni, went to Manappuram Finance Limited with his two cows with hopes of getting loan against them.

According to media reports, the man said, "I have come here for a gold loan and hence I have brought my cows with me. I heard that there is gold in cow milk. My family depends on these cows. I have 20 cows and if I get the loan, I will be able to expand my business."

Manoj Singh, Pradhan of Garalgacha gram panchayat also criticized Ghosh's statement as he is also receiving various queries regarding gold loan against cows.