Massive fire burns 2 diagnostics companies, 1 godown in Thane

No casualties have been reported so far

Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 22 2021, 20:29 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2021, 20:29 ist
Fire brigade personnel douse a fire which broke out at Biosense facility, in Thane. Credit: PTI

A massive fire razed parts of two diagnostic companies and a godown in the Wagle Estate area of Thane on Friday.

Over a dozen fire tenders and jumbo water tankers are conducting massive fire-fighting operations, officials of Thane police and fire brigade said

According to information received from Thane Municipal Corporation, a fire broke out at Biosense: A Tulip Diagnostics Company,  Span Diagnostics Centre and Prashant Corner Godown.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Eye-witnesses reported huge flames and dark smoke billowing out of the three units in Thane that could be seen from quite a distance away.

The companies Biosense and Span are owned by Kalpesh Hegade and Sanjay Ganpati, respectively, the godown is owned by Prashant Sakpal.

"The fire extinguishing process is still underway," Thane-based officials said.

The Wagle Estate is an important industrial area of the Mumbai metropolitan region.

Several government and semi government offices including the Regional Passport Office is located here.

