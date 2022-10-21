'Matter of pride that daughter of a tribal is holding president's post for the first time,' says Modi

After laying foundation stones for development projects worth Rs1,970 crores in Tapi district in south Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a gathering mostly of tribals from the district and neighbouring areas said that "for the first time a daughter of tribal is holding the post of country's president and born to a poor tribal mother, Mangubhai (Patel) is serving Madhya Pradesh as its governor." "This is the change that we have brought in," the PM said while mentioning the name of the president Droupadi Murmu.

The Prime Minister, on the last day of his two-day poll-bound home state visit, took on the opposition Congress while claiming that "past governments under Congress rule did nothing for the tribal except giving them false promising for votes." Saying that "tribal community have been living for centuries, there was Shabri mata during the time of Lord Ram," the PM said it was only during former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee government when a separate ministry was started for tribal with separate budget.

"The BJP government made the tribal ministry in Delhi for the first time and focused on tribal development", the PM said, criticising the Congress for doing "nothing for the tribal community." Modi also told the gathering that "Today, it is a matter of pride that a daughter of tribal is holding the post of president and Mangubhai, born to a poor tribal mother, is serving Madhya Pradesh as its governor. This is the change that we have brought in." Mangubhai Patel was also present in the event on the stage.

The Prime Minister also claimed that the past government ignored the "sacrifice of tribals in the freedom movement" and said that "many children would have heard Birsa Munda's name after we came." He said that "In each state, he would build museums on tribal leaders and their sacrifice."

Earlier in the day, Modi attended a bilateral meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and launched Mission LiFE (Lifestyle and Environment) at the Statue of Unity, in Kevadia. “Mission LiFE inspires us to do all that can be done in our everyday life to protect the environment. Mission LiFE believes that the environment can be protected by making changes in our lifestyle," he said.

During his two-day visit, which ended on Thursday, Modi laid foundation of development works to the tune of over Rs15,000 crore. He also participated in Defense Expo 2022 in Gandhinagar on Wednesday where he said, "This is the same country which once released pigeons, today it has reached a stage where it is releasing cheetahs. The event may look small at time but the underlying message is much bigger."

The Prime Minister had also launched government's ambitious "Mission Schools of Excellence" in Gandhinagar in a function. While the government claimed that it will improve quality of education and school infrastructure, the aim is also seen to thwart Aam Aadmi Party's attack on Gujarat government for poor schools. A day after the launch, both AAP and Congress mocked BJP government for mere "photo op" in a makeshift classroom instead of a real one. The photo of Prime Minister with five school children were widely shared on social media with adverse comments.