Medical student strangled, set ablaze in honour killing in Maharashtra's Nanded

A 23-year-old third-year medical student was allegedly burnt to death in Nanded in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra - in what prima facie appears to be a shocking case of honour killing.

The incident was reported from Limbgaon in Pimpri Mahipal area, located an hour’s distance from the Nanded city.

The deceased was identified as Shubhangi Jogdand, a student of Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS).

The Nanded police have arrested Shubhangi’s father, her brother and three other relatives for the crime.

The family fixed her marriage with a man.

However, she informed him that she was in love with a man from the village after which the marriage was called off.

However, the family could not take this and her father, brother, uncle and cousins took her to a farm on Sunday night and strangled her to death, burnt the body in the farm and disposed of the remains in a drain.

“We have arrested five persons of the family and booked them under section 302 (murder) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code,” a police official said.

Meanwhile, senior leaders including Baramati MP Supriya Sule and Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Council Dr Neelam Gorhe have condemned the incident.

“This is against humanity,” Dr Gorhe said.

“This is the land of Rajmata Jijau, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Phule and Savatribai Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar…this is shocking,” said Sule.