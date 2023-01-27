Honour killing: Girl strangled, burnt in Maharashtra

Medical student strangled, set ablaze in honour killing in Maharashtra's Nanded

The incident was reported from Limbgaon in Pimpri Mahipal area, located an hour’s distance from the Nanded city

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 27 2023, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 16:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A 23-year-old third-year medical student was allegedly burnt to death in Nanded in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra - in what prima facie appears to be a shocking case of honour killing. 

The incident was reported from Limbgaon in Pimpri Mahipal area, located an hour’s distance from the Nanded city. 

The deceased was identified as Shubhangi Jogdand, a student of Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS).

The Nanded police have arrested Shubhangi’s father, her brother and three other relatives for the crime. 

The family fixed her marriage with a man.

Also Read: Maharashtra: 5 held in murder of seven of family, cops say family feud led to crime

However, she informed him that she was in love with a man from the village after which the marriage was called off. 

However, the family could not take this and her  father, brother, uncle and cousins took her to a farm on Sunday night and strangled her to death, burnt the body in the farm and disposed of the remains in a drain.

“We have arrested five persons of the family and booked them under section 302 (murder) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy)  and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code,” a police official said. 

Meanwhile, senior leaders including Baramati MP Supriya Sule and Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Council Dr Neelam Gorhe have condemned the incident. 

“This is against humanity,” Dr Gorhe said. 

“This is the land of Rajmata Jijau, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Phule and Savatribai Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar…this is shocking,” said Sule. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
India News
Honour Killing
Crime
Crimes against women

What's Brewing

Humanity's origin story happened in Africa; here's why

Humanity's origin story happened in Africa; here's why

Mumbai's 'cherry blossom' season paints the city pink

Mumbai's 'cherry blossom' season paints the city pink

Mother-daughter's ice cream-stick rangoli makes records

Mother-daughter's ice cream-stick rangoli makes records

Hive ransomware: Modern, efficient business model

Hive ransomware: Modern, efficient business model

Ukraine war accelerates power shift in Europe to East

Ukraine war accelerates power shift in Europe to East

Brazilian tightrope walker sets new record

Brazilian tightrope walker sets new record

Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt

Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt

Afghan women aid workers lose hope after Taliban ban

Afghan women aid workers lose hope after Taliban ban

Skinny jeans great fit in shrinking economy: Levi's CEO

Skinny jeans great fit in shrinking economy: Levi's CEO

 