Meeting between ex-Maharashtra CM Fadnavis and MNS leader meet sparks speculations

A closed-door meeting between the leader of Opposition and a top leader of Raj Thackeray-led MNS fuelled speculations of a possible tie-up ahead of the mega civic polls in Maharashtra.

Senior MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar, who is a former minister of state for home in the erstwhile Shiv Sena-BJP government, met Fadnavis on Tuesday. Fadnavis has not offered any comments on the issue.

However, Nandgaonkar, said that he had a scheduled meeting with Fadnavis on some “personal work”.

“Devendra ji is an old friend,” he said.

When asked whether there were political discussions, he said: “I am repeating that I came here for personal work…but when two politicians need it is obvious that politics is discussed…isn’t that correct or not…but you may draw your own conclusions.”

For quite some time there has been speculation about BJP and MNS coming closer, however, there has not been any firm commitment to a tie-up.

It may be recalled, in June this year, Thackeray met state BJP president Chandrakant Patil at Nashik government guest house - though it was a brief chat at a corner in the guest house.

