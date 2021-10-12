Fadnavis-MNS leader meet sparks speculations

Meeting between ex-Maharashtra CM Fadnavis and MNS leader meet sparks speculations

For quite some time there has been speculation about BJP and MNS coming closer, however, there has not been any firm commitment to a tie-up

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Oct 12 2021, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2021, 22:46 ist
Devendra Fadnavis (L) and Bala Nandgaonkar. Credit: PTI, Facebook Photos

A closed-door meeting between the leader of Opposition and a top leader of Raj Thackeray-led MNS fuelled speculations of a possible tie-up ahead of the mega civic polls in Maharashtra. 

Senior MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar, who is a former minister of state for home in the erstwhile Shiv Sena-BJP government, met Fadnavis on Tuesday. Fadnavis has not offered any comments on the issue.

However, Nandgaonkar, said that he had a scheduled meeting with Fadnavis on some “personal work”.

“Devendra ji is an old friend,” he said.

When asked whether there were political discussions, he said: “I am repeating that I came here for personal work…but when two politicians need it is obvious that politics is discussed…isn’t that correct or not…but you may draw your own conclusions.” 

For quite some time there has been speculation about BJP and MNS coming closer, however, there has not been any firm commitment to a tie-up.

It may be recalled, in June this year, Thackeray met state BJP president Chandrakant Patil at Nashik government guest house - though it was a brief chat at a corner in the guest house.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
Indian Politics
Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena

Related videos

What's Brewing

One candidate, one vote: Curious case of a BJP member

One candidate, one vote: Curious case of a BJP member

Mizoram govt asks people to wear mask 24/7 even at home

Mizoram govt asks people to wear mask 24/7 even at home

Why the United States dominates the Nobels

Why the United States dominates the Nobels

In Brazil, where football reigns, NBA creates its space

In Brazil, where football reigns, NBA creates its space

DC's new Superman comes out as bisexual

DC's new Superman comes out as bisexual

World's oldest white rhino dies in Italian zoo aged 54

World's oldest white rhino dies in Italian zoo aged 54

 