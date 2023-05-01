Migrant workers employed in Goa responsible for majority of crimes: CM Pramod Sawant

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Labour Day claimed that migrant workers employed in Goa were responsible for the bulk of the crimes committed in the coastal state.

Sawant also urged employers and labour contractors in Goa to register their workers with the Labour department, so that those who abscond from Goa after committing a crime could be traced soon.

“After committing any crime here, migrant labourers go back to their state and then it becomes difficult to nab him or her. If we see the ratio, then 90 per cent of the crimes are committed by migrant labourers be it from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and from the other areas..." the Chief Minister said at a Labour Day function organised by the state government.

Sawant also urged employers and contractors to sign up their workforce for a Labour department identity card, whose contents are verified by state agencies.

“At least if we have their identity then they will restrain themselves from committing crimes fearing their arrest. Hence, it is the responsibility of contractors, employees and employers to get the labour card done,” the Chief Minister said.

This is not the first time that Sawant has blamed migrant workers for spiking the crime graph in the coastal state. In a recent session of the state assembly, Sawant had said that hoteliers too should sign up for labour cards for their workers. "This will help to have their permanent address saved with the labour department. Don't engage staff with criminal records," Sawant had said.

In June last year too Sawant had said that "outsiders" were responsible for a majority of the crimes committed in the state.

The issue of large-scale in-migration, especially from Karnataka and the north Indian states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh has resulted in clashes between the local population over the issue of non availability of jobs and a stress on state's logistical resources.