Mira Road murder: Boiling body parts, feeding it to dogs, gory details emerge

The parts of the body have been sent to the Sir JJ Hospital in Mumbai for further analysis

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 08 2023, 16:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 16:30 ist
The couple had been staying in Flat No 704 of Akashganga building at Geetanagar in Nayanagar locality of Mira Road in Thane district. Credit: Special Arrangement

A day after the body of a 32-year-old Saraswati Vaidya was found mutilated in a flat in Mira Road suburbs of Mumbai, gory and spine-chilling details of the crime perpetrated by her partner Manoj Sahani emerged on Thursday - as cops found a grass-cutter and knives, flesh and bones stocked in utensils and bucket, pressure cooker and plastic bags. 

To stop stench from coming out, the police, in its initial investigation, suspect that the 56-year-old suspect had boiled the parts of the body in a pressure cooker. 

“We believe Sahani cut the woman’s body into pieces so as to make it easy for him to dispose of them,” DCP Jayant Bajbale said. 

There are reports that he had disposed of the body parts in drains and fed them to dogs. 

Read | Maharashtra State Commission for Woman seeks report on 'shocking' Mira road murder

The parts of the body have been sent to the Sir JJ Hospital in Mumbai for further analysis. 

The couple had been staying in Flat No 704 of the Akashganga building at Geetanagar in the Nayanagar locality of Mira Road in Thane district.

Police and eyewitness said that they saw a woodcutter, which seems to have been used to hack the body.

The suspect has also used a mixer.

The police broke open the flat after a complaint of stench from the neighbours.

