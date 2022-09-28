Modi dedicates Lata Mangeshkar Chowk to people, calls late singer ‘disciple of Lord Ram’

The Lata Mangeshkar Chowk (an intersection or a four-point junction is called a ‘chowk’ in Hindi) in Ayodhya was dedicated to the people on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who virtually addressed the function organised for the dedication, called the late Lata Mangeshkar a disciple of Lord Ram, and said she was extremely happy when Ram Temple construction started in Ayodhya.

“This chowk is close to Ram ki Paidi (situated on the bank of Saryu river) and Saryu … there could not have been a better place to pay homage to her,” Modi said.

“Lata didi had called me when the bhumi pujan (a land-blessing ritual before launching of any construction work) for the Ram Temple construction had taken place ... she could not believe that Ram Temple construction was finally going to begin,” he said as he recalled a ‘bhajan’ (religious song) sung by the legendary singer praising Lord Rama.

Modi said that the intersection made the late singer’s association with Ayodhya “immortal” just like her ‘bhajans’ were for millions of people.

The prime minister said that it was “our responsibility to ensure that our ancient culture reached the new generations”.

“We must be proud of our culture and Lord Rama is the symbol of our culture,” Modi said in his address.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was also present for the occasion, in his address said that his state government was committed to develop Ayodhya and make it one of the most beautiful towns in the world.

The Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, which was constructed at a cost of Rs 7.9 crore, has a 12-metre-high replica of a veena (an Indian string instrument associated with Goddess Saraswati). “The veena will always make us remember Lata didi,” Adityanath said.

According to Ayodhya district officials, ‘bhajans’ sung by Lata Mangeshkar would be played at the Chowk.