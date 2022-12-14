Morbi bridge collapse: Accused move High Court for bail, notice issued

The Gujarat High court has issued notice to the state government on a set of petitions moved by the accused seeking bail in the Morbi bridge collapse case. The court has asked the state to respond by January 2.

Justice Samir Dave, while admitting the petitions moved by seven out of the total eight accused arrested in the case so far, issued the notices. On October 30, the British-era bridge on the Machhu river collapsed, resulting in the deaths of 135 people.

The petitions have been moved by two managers of Oreva Group-Dinesh Dave and Dipak Parekh, subcontractor and proprietor of Dev Prakash Solutions Prakash Parmar and Mansukh Topiya, Mahadev Solanki, Alpesh Gohil, Dilip Gohil and Mukesh Chauhan, who worked as ticket clerks and security guards at the suspension bridge in Morbi town.

Earlier last month, the local court in Morbi had rejected the bail applications of all eight accused.