Morbi bridge collapse: Accused move High Court for bail

Morbi bridge collapse: Accused move High Court for bail, notice issued

Justice Samir Dave, while admitting the petitions moved by seven out of the total eight accused arrested in the case so far, issued the notices

Satish Jha
Satish Jha, DHNS, Ahmedabad,
  • Dec 14 2022, 23:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2022, 23:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Gujarat High court has issued notice to the state government on a set of petitions moved by the accused seeking bail in the Morbi bridge collapse case. The court has asked the state to respond by January 2.

Justice Samir Dave, while admitting the petitions moved by seven out of the total eight accused arrested in the case so far, issued the notices. On October 30, the British-era bridge on the Machhu river collapsed, resulting in the deaths of 135 people.

The petitions have been moved by two managers of Oreva Group-Dinesh Dave and Dipak Parekh, subcontractor and proprietor of Dev Prakash Solutions Prakash Parmar and Mansukh Topiya, Mahadev Solanki, Alpesh Gohil, Dilip Gohil and Mukesh Chauhan, who worked as ticket clerks and security guards at the suspension bridge in Morbi town.

Earlier last month, the local court in Morbi had rejected the bail applications of all eight accused.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Morbi
Gujarat

What's Brewing

WHO chief hopes Covid won't be emergency next year

WHO chief hopes Covid won't be emergency next year

Jr NTR, Ram Charan top UK’s South Asian celebrity list

Jr NTR, Ram Charan top UK’s South Asian celebrity list

Arjun Tendulkar slams ton on debut in Ranji Trophy

Arjun Tendulkar slams ton on debut in Ranji Trophy

Aryan Khan, AB In-Bev to launch their own vodka brand

Aryan Khan, AB In-Bev to launch their own vodka brand

Tawang Clash: Remote, undefined India-China border

Tawang Clash: Remote, undefined India-China border

 