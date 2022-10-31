Morbi bridge collapse toll rises to 136; cops arrest 9 people, say 'callousness' led to tragedy

24 hours after the tragic pedestrian suspension bridge collapse in Morbi town in Gujarat, the death toll stood at 136 on Monday. Rescue work was still underway by teams of the Indian Army, Navy and the national and state disaster response forces. According to official figures, there are over 50 children and 35 women among the victims who drowned in the river. About 170 people have been rescued.

While the Bhupendra Patel government claimed to be doing everything in its power to help those affected and appealed to political parties to not politicise the incident, the Opposition Congress demanded Patel's resignation for the major tragedy. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), meanwhile, held candle marches in solidarity with the victims' families. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day Gujarat visit, is likely to visit Morbi town on Tuesday and meet the survivors.

Meanwhile, the local police have arrested nine persons, including two officials from the private clockmaker company, Oreva, which had the contract for the repair and maintenance of the bridge. The FIR registered last night didn't name any firm or individuals but stated that the agency and persons responsible for repair work had been booked under Sections 304 and 308 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), as well as 114 (abetment) of the Indian Penal Code. It stated that in "gross negligence and carelessness" the responsible agency opened the bridge for the purpose of tourism despite "knowing that it could endanger common people."

Also Read | Morbi bridge collapse: India's worst bridge disasters

It has been confirmed that Oreva group, a well-known firm involved in making wall clocks, e-bikes, and electronic gadgets, had been given the contract by the district administration for fifteen years. The company had to repair the bridge before opening it for the public. After six months of repair, Oreva Group's owner Jaysukh Patel and his family members had opened the bridge for the public on October 26.

On that occasion, Patel had also held a press conference in which he claimed that Rs 2 crore had been spent in repair work on the bridge. One of the changes that was made was the installation of aluminium honeycomb sheets in place of wooden floors. Patel had told the media in the presser that "all technical aspects of the hanging bridge were kept in mind and a specialist company from Dhrangadhra had been roped in." He had claimed that nothing would happen to the bridge for the next 15 years. Patel is said to have gone underground now.

On the other hand, the chief officer of Morbi municipality, Sandipsinh Zala, told reporters that authorities had not received any renovation details or fitness certificate from the Oreva group. However, questions that are being asked include why the district officials allowed the opening of the bridge if no such certificate had been obtained. Besides, it has also come to light that the contractor was charging Rs 15 per person for a walk on the bridge.

Among those arrested are two ticket booking clerks, two managers of Oreva company, two other contractors, and three security guards.