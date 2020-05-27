Most COVID-19 related grievances on helpline cleared: Rajasthan govt official

Rajasthan government's coronavirus helpline has recorded 97 per cent disposal rate by clearing 2.33 lakh grievances so far, an official said on Wednesday.

Since March 24, the helpline has received over 20 lakh calls with an average of 33,000 calls per day and a total of 2,40,496 grievances were registered so far.

“Of the total grievances registered, 2,33,253 have been disposed by Tuesday,” said Abhay Kumar, Principal Secretary, Information Technology and Communication department.

He said the 97 per cent disposal rate was achieved with constant monitoring and effective management by the team.

“The helpline, backed by more than 450 employees has been providing citizens with necessary guidance and relief sought amid the lockdown situation. Despite the huge incoming call flow, each dropped call is being responded back, even if they are only a small fraction of the call log,” he added.

Grievances have come in from all districts of the state and varied in terms of the nature of the requests, the senior official pointed out.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had directed officials to set up a state-level "COVID war" room with the beginning of the lockdown in March. The 181 helpline for registering grievances posed by the public related to COVID-19 was made operational with the war room.

The principal secretary said that despite the large inflow of calls, most grievances were attended to within six hours.

In district war rooms, additional district collectors were appointed as in-charge to deal with the problems.

The grievances which the helpline received were related to ration supply, scarcity of food, requirement of medicines in some cases, lockdown passes, etc.