Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity facing stressful challenges: Goa Archbishop

Goa Archbishop Fr. Filipe Neri Ferrao on New Year's Eve urged people to come to the aid of the Mother Teresa-founded organisation Missionaries of Charity, which has been in controversy over the non-renewal of the Christian order's Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act registration.

"It is perhaps fitting to recall here the stressful difficulties and challenges that these Sisters of the much revered Mother Teresa have been facing in our country in recent times, while carrying out their mission of heroic service to the last, the least and the lost," he said.

Also read: Missionaries of Charity row comes in handy for Congress ahead of Goa polls

In his annual New Year message, Ferrao also said that support to the organisation would help it continue its "noble service to the most neglected of the society can continue without undue hurdles".

The order has been under the spotlight after the Union Home Ministry reportedly cancelled its FCRA registration, which is necessary by Indian law for availing international donations.

"I have no doubt that all men and women of goodwill who are concerned about the plight of our less fortunate brothers and sisters will come forward and reach out to the Missionaries of Charity and to the thousands under their care who are facing an extremely difficult situation," the Goa Archbishop further said in his message.

Check out latest videos from DH: