MSHRC seeks details into deaths in Vasai due to alleged lack of oxygen

MSHRC seeks details into Vasai deaths

According to Dr Somaiya, 62 patients have died in hospitals in areas under VVCMC

Mrityunjay Bose
  • Apr 23 2021, 08:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2021, 08:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP photo

Taking cognizance of deaths in Vasai because of alleged shortage of medical oxygen, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has sought a reply from the government in three weeks’ time.

Senior BJP leader Dr Kirit Somaiya has moved the MSHRC, highlighting that 62 persons have died in the Vasai-Virar area in Palghar district in the far western suburbs of Mumbai.

According to Dr Somaiya, 62 patients have died in hospitals in areas under Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) between April 10-13 because of lack of oxygen supplies.

MSHRC Registrar Khanderao Dharne has sought replies from VVCMC Municipal Commissioner Gangatharan Devrajan and the Secretary of the Public Health Department.

