Mumbai Bagh protest called off over COVID-19 fears

The Mumbai Bagh protests which started on the lines of Shaheen Bagh has been withdrawn temporarily in the wake of the grappling COVID-19 situation.

The protestors, mostly Muslim women, were agitating against CAA-NRC-NPR, since the night of January 26, the Republic Day.

On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the protest was withdrawn.

"Update from #MumbaiBagh In light of the #COVIDー19 outbreak, the women have decided to temporarily halt the sit-in protest. The #IndiaAgainstCAA_NPR_NRC movement will continue online in the meantime #StayHomeStaySafe,"said the Twitter handle of the Mumbai Bagh protest.

In a statement, spokesperson Rubaid Ali Bhojani said: "All the protestors at Mumbai Bagh are withdrawing due to epidemic and Section 144 in Maharashtra state. We are equally willing to stop the spreading of Covid-19 by avoiding mass gathering at the protest site."

