Mumbai braces for cyclone Nisarga likely to hit on June 3

Massive preparations and coordination meetings are underway in the Mumbai metropolitan region with India's financial capital hours away from its worst-ever cyclonic impact.

The Cyclone Nisarga is expected to make landfall on Wednesday with wind speed over 105 to 110 kmph.

The Arabian Sea is expected to be very choppy. This could well be the worst cyclone in Mumbai's documented history.

Based on the forecast of IMD's Mumbai-based Regional Meteorological Centre, the Maharashtra government has sounded an alert in the coastal Konkan districts of Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

The Cyclone Nisarga is expected to make landfall in Palghar, located 60 km off downtown Mumbai.

A 24-hour control room has been set up at Mantralaya, the state secretariat, for coordination with various rescue and relief agencies and the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair a meeting of the Cabinet on Tuesday during which the overall COVID-19 situation and the cyclone preparations would be reviewed.

On Monday, Thackeray had briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Konkan belt districts have asked fishermen, who are deep in the sea, to return as soon as possible and regular radio messages are being passed on to them.

The government has also asked the district administration to evacuate people staying in kutcha houses in coastal areas.

A red alert has been sounded in 5 MMR districts that include Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Palghar, Thane and Raigad.

The Palghar Collector's office has asked shops and industrial establishments to be shut on Wednesday. The Palghar district touches the coast and border of Gujarat, the neighbouring state that too is going to be hit by the cyclone.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has been asked to allow all cyclone-related SOPs and drills.

A dozen teams of NDRF had been kept on standby in the MMR.

Indian Coast Guard aircraft and ships are relaying warnings to fishing boats and merchant vessels